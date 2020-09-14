In an open letter to CFIUS, Senator Josh Hawley says US should reject Oracle-ByteDance collaboration citing national security grounds, calls for a full sale (Russell Brandom/The Verge)

Russell Brandom / The Verge:
In an open letter to CFIUS, Senator Josh Hawley says US should reject Oracle-ByteDance collaboration citing national security grounds, calls for a full sale — The deal is ‘completely unacceptable,’ Hawley says,nbsp; — Sen. Josh Hawley is publicly calling on the Treasury Department …
