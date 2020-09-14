In an open letter to CFIUS, Senator Josh Hawley says US should reject Oracle-ByteDance collaboration citing national security grounds, calls for a full sale (Russell Brandom/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Russell Brandom / The Verge:

In an open letter to CFIUS, Senator Josh Hawley says US should reject Oracle-ByteDance collaboration citing national security grounds, calls for a full sale  —  The deal is ‘completely unacceptable,’ Hawley says,nbsp; —  Sen. Josh Hawley is publicly calling on the Treasury Department …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR