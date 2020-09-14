Idris Elba Denies Welcoming First Child With Wife Sabrina Dhowre Despite Interview

WENN/Instar

Even though he’s grateful for all the congratulatory messages he and his wife receive, the 48-year-old British actor shuts down reports of their first child’s birth.

Despite his recent interview with ET Canada, Idris Elba is not a new father. The British actor took to his Twitter account on Monday, September 14 to shut down reports that he and wife Sabrina Dhowre had welcomed their first child together.

Expressing his gratitude to all the congratulatory messages he and Sabrina received after the reports surfaced, Idris denied having a son. “Sab @Sabrinadhowre and i thank you for all the congratulations but we haven’t had a baby.. .. that’s not true,” the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” actor said, reminding his fans not to “believe everything you read. Stay safe.”

People have been congratulating the married couple after Idris appeared to reveal Sabrina had given birth to their baby boy while talking about his new movie “Concrete Cowboys“. He said at the time, “So, it really resonates with me, I’m a father of two boys, and definitely I can’t wait for my youngest to see this film.”

Even though the couple has yet to welcome a child of their own, Idris is already a father to Isan, 18, and Winston, 6, from previous relationships.

Idris and Sabrina first met in 2017 while hanging out at a jazz club in Vancouver. Falling in love at first sight, the two started dating and got engaged in 2018. In the following year, the couple tied the knot in Moroccan. Speaking of their marriage during his appearance on “The View“, the “Thor” star said, “It’s been an interesting year, a lot happened. I have been married before and I famously said I wouldn’t get married again. But I met someone that opened me up. I’m actually the happiest I’ve been in a long time.”

He continued gushing over his wife, “It was love at first sight. I went out on my only day off, true story, it was a Sunday night, I went to this party and there she was. The rest is history.”