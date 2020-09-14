How to watch Wireless: Stream the new Quibi series from anywhere

Quibi, the streaming service for mobile devices, is set to debut a new series that’s designed for watching on your phone and sure to be one of its most-talked-about yet. Wireless follows college student Andy (played by Ready Player One‘s Tye Sheridan) as he finds himself stranded deep in the snowy Colorado mountains after a car accident leaves his fate hanging in the balance. Though he turns to his phone for help, making it home alive won’t be as simple as calling a friend.

Utilizing Quibi’s unique alternative viewing modes, you can watch Wireless horizontally for a cinematic experience or turn your phone vertically and watch as if you have Andy’s device in your hands. As with other Quibi series, Wireless will feature short episodes with a new installment premiering daily.