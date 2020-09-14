How to save on skyrocketing energy bills if you’ve been working from home

Millions of Australians have been working from home during the pandemic, which means for many their bills have skyrocketed.
Flatmates Miles and Rashad, who work in marketing and environment, have both been working from their place in Sydney for the past seven months.
The pair have been using extra electricity and gas to keep the lights on, plug in their computers and heat up their meals at home.
“Compared to this last year, July , we’re up about 150 per cent on average,” Miles told .
Their gas bill increased from $23 to $100; while electricity jumped from $127 up to $317.
