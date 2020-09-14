How to access eCourts services using Umang app

Coronavirus lockdown: Here’s how to book LPG cylinder refill using Umang app

The government of India launched the Umang app, a sort of all-in-one app for all the government-related services. It offers around 162 government services such as EPFO, Cybercrime, PAN, passport, etc. The app also allows users to order an LPG cylinder refill using the app. This will enable users to directly place a refill order and make the payment online without any hassle of calling the gas agency or personally heading to the store to book a refill.