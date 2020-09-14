How New Batwoman Javicia Leslie Is Making the Role Her Own

Leslie said she really connected to Ryan being described as “goofy” and “a person that doesn’t like to be told what to do.”

“I love the fact that Ryan is just who I am—just a hot mess,” she said. But she’s a hot mess who has always dreamed of being a superhero.

“In May I did an interview and I said, ‘Well, one of my future goals and one of my biggest dreams is to become a superhero. I want to be a Black superhero,” she said. “And then a month later, I become the first Black Batwoman. So I think it really like hits the nail on the head when it says, ‘speak your dreams.'”

Leslie said it was important to her that Batwoman isn’t just Black behind the mask.

“If we’re going to have a Black Batwoman then she needs to be like a sister when she becomes Batwoman,” she said. “It’s important for the sillhouette to still look like that, you know? More of like a natural texture hair and things like that.”

Dries said that after season one dealt with Kate wrestling with Batwoman’s identity, season two will tell a similar story with Ryan.

“[Kate] had already come out of the closet as Kate but she now wanted Batwoman to come out of the closet and that was like a huge story arc that we applied to season one, because it felt so stifling that this girl who’s out is hiding her identity,” Dries said. “And likewise, I wanted to tell that same story with Ryan. How can we make sure that Ryan isn’t hiding what makes her awesome with a suit? And so it’s going to be a little bit of an evolution.”

The suit will “evolve” over the season, she explained, to help the new Batwoman “represent what [she’s] fighting for.”