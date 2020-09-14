How Google can predict where the next coronavirus hotspot will be

With the world in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, it is not surprising Doctor Google is working overtime as people search for an explanation when they feel unwell.

Now a US study has found a link between a spike in Google searches for certain ailments and the development of COVID-19 hotspots a month later.

The research, by Massachusetts General Hospital, used Google Trends tools to study search trends by state during the period between January 20 to April 20 this year.

A spike in Google searches for certain ailments has been found to predict coronavirus outbreaks. (AP)

They found a spike in searches for gastrointestinal symptoms preceded the rise in COVID-19 cases in that state in the following weeks.

The study, published in the journal Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology, specifically found searches for loss of taste and loss of appetite correlated most strongly with the rise in COVID-19 cases in high-incidence states.

This was the case in New York, New Jersey, California, Massachusetts and Illinois. All the states presented high case numbers three to four weeks after the spike in searches.

“As the lag between search volume and COVID incidence increased, correlation increased – with the strongest relationship at three to four weeks,” Director of Massachusetts General’s gastrointestinal motility laboratory Kyle Staller wrote in the study..

“Thus, searches for GI symptoms preceded the rise in reported COVID-19 in a predictable fashion.

“Our data underscores the importance of GI symptoms as a potential harbinger of COVID-19 infection and suggests that Google Trends may be a valuable tool for prediction of pandemics.”

The method of using Google search trends to predict disease outbreaks has been used before to track outbreaks of influenza.

In that case the lag between a spike in symptom searches and an outbreak was shorter, at one to two weeks.

