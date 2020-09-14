How four millennials came out of nowhere to dominate the mobile COVID-19 testing industry

Article content continued

Mary Langley, Switch Health’s chief strategy officer, sat in one corner of the couch, next to her husband, Marc Thomson, chief operating officer. The couple, 26 and 29, respectively, met on a dating app and eloped to Niagara Falls where Elvis — and his family — were among the guests at their wedding.

“It was a little weird,” Langley said.

Lately, the pair have been marooned in a much less roomy 600-square-foot condo, working elbow to elbow, day after day, a proximity that has produced some trying marital moments, not to mention the odd thrown pen.

Photo by Courtesy Switch Health

Stoyanov and Olga Jilani, the company’s chief financial officer, forged a near-instant friendship in middle school in suburban Toronto, when he arrived as the new kid from South Africa and she was the girl who made fun of his accent.

“We have all come together in this family unit,” said Thomson, an Australian expat, and the most likely member of the group to “freak out,” he admits. “It is very strange, but there is a lot of love and support among us.”

What there hasn’t been any of since the end of January are holidays, weekends off or even breaks.

The team’s forward planning credo is: “COVID is already over.” Of course, it isn’t nearly over, not medically, and Switch Health is extremely proud of what they are doing with mobile testing, in the here and now.

But they are also gazing into the future, and what they perceive to be an untapped panacea of patient-centric, at-home diagnostics.

People will invest $7 to get a burger delivered to their house, so why not invest in some tech that will mean you don’t have to leave your house and go into a physician’s office and put yourself in potential harm’s way?

In other words: testing at home, using kits and advanced software so that, for example, Joe Blow, with the sore throat, won’t necessarily have to go sit in a doctor’s office for an hour to have his heart listened to and blood pressure checked, only to then be informed that his next stop is the pharmacy to fill a prescription for strep throat.