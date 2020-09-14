Here’s Drew Barrymore Interviewing Her Charlie’s Angels Sisters

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Updated 14 minutes ago. Posted 28 minutes ago

I love everything about this/them.

Fact: The Charlie’s Angels trio of Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore, and Lucy Liu is one of the most iconic trios of all time.


Darren Michaels / Getty Images

Other fun fact: They’re best friends in real life.


Robert Mora / Getty Images

Which, like, is just perfect.


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

In other news, Drew Barrymore has a new talk show.


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

Her first guests? Of course it’s her Charlie’s Angels sisters.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

The two joined Drew and the interview got really emotional.

Drew Barrymore getting choked up thanking the universe for bringing Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu into her life after they gush about her being a force of good in their world is why we forever stan these three angels

Like, you will get teary eyed.

Cameron starts out the lerve (love but with an “r”) fest: “It’s a gift that you give the world. And you’re going to make the world a happier, better place. And you’re going to make the world a better place for giving us that gift.”

Lucy goes on, “You have a big soul and a big heart. And doing this show is really special and wonderful because you have something to share.”

“You’ve had issues with your family. You’ve had issues with marriages, divorces. You have something to share,” she continues.

Then things get really emotional when Drew responds to them.

“I’m going to be thinking tonight in bed, wondering how I got so lucky to live a life with you guys,” Drew says as she gets teary eyed.

“Thank you more than words can ever say.”

Well, excuse me. I wasn’t expecting for that to make me cry.


Carlos Alvarez / Getty Images

I love them period dot com. End of story.


Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR