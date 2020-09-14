Health officials face death threats amid coronavirus pandemic

She faced a backlash after Queensland decided to close its borders with neighboring states to curb the spread of the virus, making it impossible for several Australian citizens to attend relatives’ funerals.

Among critics of the move was Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who said the country risks “losing its humanity.”

The threats against Young followed similar cases in other countries, as public frustration over life in the pandemic mounts.

In Germany, Karl Lauterbach, a health expert for the Social Democratic Party, part of the country’s governing coalition, said he received several death threats in spring after Germany imposed a shutdown on many businesses and closed schools.

Lauterbach argued in favor of strict measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Another key figure in Germany’s response to the pandemic, scientist Christian Drosten, reported receiving similar threats. Critics of the government’s decision to close schools had blamed Drosten for the move, which was in line with similar shutdowns that affected more than a billion students around the world, according to a U.N. count.

In Sweden, Anders Tegnell, the architect of the country’s relatively relaxed coronavirus enforcement approach, which drew criticism from many epidemiologists and health experts, reported to police that he and his family had received death threats by phone, email and on social media.

The United States’ top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci, told CNN last month he had received death threats and his family was exposed to harassment.

Threats against health officials in the United States have pushed some to leave their posts.

“They’re becoming villainized for their guidance,” Lori Tremmel Freeman, the chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told Kaiser Health News during the summer. “In normal times, they’re very trusted members of their community.”