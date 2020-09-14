Hailey & Justin Bieber Sweetly Celebrate 2-Year Wedding Anniversary

A year later, the two wed in front of loved ones during a second ceremony and celebration in South Carolina. As their future together continues to unfold, the stars have shown each other great love and devotion, particularly through challenging times.

“We went through a lot in the first six, seven months of our marriage,” Hailey recalled to Natalie Manuel Lee during their May chat on marriage for Hillsong Channel. “There was a lot going on with Justin’s health and for me, taking on a responsibility like that was tough, but I also know that God would never put me in a situation that I couldn’t handle.”

“I’ve just watched him evolve in the last year,” she continued, “and I’ve watched our relationship evolve in a way that I know was only possible because Jesus is in the center of it.”

As for the singer, Justin does not take his title lightly. “I got the best wife in the world. She supports me through so much,” he told Zane Lowe in February. “I’m really honored to be her husband.”