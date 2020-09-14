Hailey Baldwin Is ‘Picnic Lady’ at Her and Justin Bieber’s 2nd Wedding Anniversary Celebration

Instagram

Happy second anniversary, Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin! In order to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, the Hollywood power couple opts to do a sweet picnic. They treat their followers on social media to a sneak peek at the memorable moment.

“2 years today @haileybieber .. xoxo,” the “Sorry” singer captioned a video of the model on Sunday, September 13. In another post, the Canadian heartthrob shared two selfies. One of them showed them looking adorable together, while the other featured the married couple making funny faces. “Sunday funday,” he simply captioned the post.

Hailey also shared some photos being a “picnic lady” taken from the happy day. She took to her own account to post a picture of her lying down on picnic mat while covering her face from the scorching sun. For the casual outing, she chose a white crop tee and jeans.

Another picture that she posted, meanwhile, featured their extensive selection of picnic food. That included chocolate, chips, various drinks and some other ready-to-go food.

Justin and Hailey officially tied the knot in September 2018 with a New York City courthouse wedding. The 26-year-old singer and the 23-year-old model said “I do” again a year later in an intimate bash with their friends and family in South Carolina.

The two have been sharing their love journey on social media. This summer, they shared on the photo-sharing platform some photos taken when they got baptized together. “The moment @haileybieber my wife and I got baptized together! This was one of most special moments of my life,” Justin wrote in the caption. “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family.”