Graphic Pic Shows Compton Cop SHOT – Half Her Face Is MISSING! (Pics)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

On Friday, two Compton sheriffs were shot in the head as they sat inside their patrol cars. Now the media has been provided images of the face of the female officer.

has learned that the female officer was shot in the jaw, and much of the bottom of her face was blown off.

The family of the officer signed off on members of the media re-posting these images:

Cop_Noface1

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR