Graphic Pic Shows Compton Cop SHOT – Half Her Face Is MISSING! (Pics)

On Friday, two Compton sheriffs were shot in the head as they sat inside their patrol cars. Now the media has been provided images of the face of the female officer.

has learned that the female officer was shot in the jaw, and much of the bottom of her face was blown off.

The family of the officer signed off on members of the media re-posting these images:

Speculation is that the officers were shot in retaliation for the police shooting of Dijon Kizzee on Aug. 31.

Dijon was killed by deputies who claim they stopped him for allegedly riding a bicycle in violation of vehicle codes. An attorney for Kizzee’s family said he was shot at 15 times as he ran away.

After Dijon’s shooting, people took to the streets in protest. Now it seems that some members of the community took a different form of retaliation.