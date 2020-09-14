Grandparent killer Ross Konidaris pleads guilty to crime spree committed on day release in Melbourne

A Melbourne killer living in a psychiatric hospital has pleaded guilty to robbing and attacking home owners while on day release.

Ross Konidaris was found not guilty of murdering his two grandparents by reason of mental impairment.

He was given a 25-year custodial supervision order to serve out in a psychiatric hospital, but after seven years, he was allowed out, on unsupervised day release.

Ross Konidaris has pleaded guilty to crimes committed while on day release from a mental health hospital. ()

Konidaris gunned down his grandparents at their Yarraville home in 2012 and then set fire to their house.

Since being found not guilty because of his paranoid schizophrenia, the 31- year-old has been living at Thomas Embling Hospital but in September last year he told staff he was going to visit his parents and he was allowed to leave unescorted.

He promised to be back by 9pm, but ended up in Cairnlea in Melbourne’s north-west, where he used a meat cleaver and knives to threaten homeowners and demand their car keys, before he was arrested.

Konidaris claimed he was driven by paranoid delusions after taking cocaine that morning, and that he’d been feeling flat because he was overweight.

Judge Frank Gucciardo questioned why hospital staff had no idea Konidaris had relapsed.

“He doesn’t tell them. They don’t screen him. There’s no system in place that allows for some control. It’s a bit disturbing,” he said.