GetSwift Notes ASIC’s Refusal to Comply with Australian Freedom of Information Request

Article content continued

GetSwift would furthermore highlight that the Company regularly discloses costs associated with its own legal services. As required under standard reporting guidelines, the company includes a line item semiannually capturing its legal expenses. That raises the question: If companies make such disclosures voluntarily, then why can ASIC remain opaque?

The company intends to file a formal review and/or complaint regarding Mr. Frank’s decision.

About GetSwift Limited

GSW is a technology and services company that offers a suite of software products and services focused on business and logistics automation, data management and analysis, communications, information security, and infrastructure optimization and also includes ecommerce and marketplace ordering, workforce management, data analytics and augmentation, business intelligence, route optimization, cash management, task management shift management, asset tracking, real-time alerts, cloud communications, and communications infrastructure (collectively, the “GetSwift Offering”). The GetSwift Offering is used by public and private sector clients across industries and jurisdictions for their respective logistics, communications, information security, and infrastructure projects and operations.

GetSwift is headquartered in Denver, Colorado and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:GSW).

For further background, please visit ​www.getswift.co​. GetSwift is an emerging growth company and is subject to a variety of risks. The Company is not yet profitable, and there can be no assurance that it will achieve profitability. The Company’s business and a variety of investment considerations are discussed in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Australia Securities Exchange (ASX). Investors are encouraged to review the more complete information contained in such filings.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200914005924/en/

Contacts

Media enquiries:

James Richardson, Public Affairs Advisor

[email protected]

+1 202-408-9160

Investor enquiries:

[email protected]

Company Secretary:

Julian Rockett:

[email protected]

+61 2 8016 284

#distro