Gase regrets leaving injured Bell on field vs. Bills

Le’Veon Bell wasn’t healthy enough to continue playing past the first half of the New York Jets’ Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, but head coach Adam Gase let him continue playing anyway.

Bell was ailing during a hamstring injury, even seen grabbing the back of his leg before halftime. The 28-year-old returned for a short time during the third quarter with his leg wrapped before Gase pulled the plug on his season debut. Even though he was taken out of the game, Gase regrets not taking him out sooner.

“I’m mad at myself that I let him go back in there in the second half,” Gase said after the Jets’ 27-17 loss to Buffalo at Bills Stadium, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Bell battled a hamstring injury during training camp and he clashed with Gase during the offseason after he was pulled out of practice due to hamstring tightness. He later tweeted that nothing was wrong with his hamstrings, but it’s been made clear after Sunday’s loss that Bell definitely is battling injury.

Bell had just six carries for 14 yards before exiting the game in the third quarter. He added two receptions for 32 yards receiving.

If Bell misses an extended period of time, New York will have to rely on veteran rusher Frank Gore and rookie La’Mical Perine.