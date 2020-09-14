G Herbo Says He’s ‘Getting Married’ Amid Taina Williams Engagement Rumors

Instagram

Rumors of them getting engaged first spark after the stepdaughter of Fabolous shares on Instagram Stories a video of her enjoying a fun-filled outing with her beau while wearing a diamond ring.

–

Is the wedding bell ringing for G Herbo and Taina Williams? People have been speculating that the rapper, who is also known as Lil Herb, and the stepdaughter of Fabolous might be taking their relationship to the next level.

It all started after Taina took to her Instagram Stories to document her outing with her rapper boyfriend while flaunting a diamond ring on her left hand. It prompted people to suspect that the couple might have gotten engaged. “I see her showing off her hand on purpose lmao congrats to her,” one convinced fan said. “If she is engaged then I’m happy for her, she look genuinely happy,” another commented.

<br />

Neither Herbo nor Taina has directly responded to the rumors. However, over the weekend, the hip-hop star took to Instagram Stories to say that he’s getting married. “I’m going to get married. Save the date,” he said. “No doubt. I’m in New York right now so…” Before Herbo could even finish his sentence, Taina quickly stopped him by putting her hand on his mouth to prevent him from talking. “Bro,” she said.

“I’m getting married guys… Save the date! Coming soon,” so he said in the caption. However, looking at Taina’s reaction, it’s safe to say that the “PTSD” rapper was just joking.

<br />

Herbo and Taina confirmed that they’re dating in January 2019. Posting photos of them celebrating new year together, the social media star said at the time, “Wishing you beautiful moments, treasured memories and all the blessings a heart can’t know. Happy New Year!” On the other hand, Herbo simply wrote, “RICH LOVE STORY,” over a photo of them kissing.

The lovebirds have continued going strong ever since. In May of this year, Herbo said that he’d give his girlfriend his last name while gushing over her bikini pics. “TW,” so Taina wrote alongside the photos, to which Herbo replied, “That stand for Taina Wright? That cup?” For those who don’t know, Wright is Herbo’s last name.