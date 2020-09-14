Former ‘RHOBH’ Star Kathryn Edwards: Lisa Vanderpump Tried To Control Storylines

Former star of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kathryn Edwards, is claiming that Lisa Vnderpump did not want to leave the show — but producers would not allow her to continue to control storylines.

“I don’t think that [Lisa] wanted to get off of the Housewife show. I think that she felt like she had to play her hand and I think she tried to stay on it to some degree with some of the things that I know of,” Kathryn said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

“She asked for some specific things that the show wasn’t going to give her to make it better so she can save face. And she walked away. But she, in my opinion, kinda got a little bit too big for the ensemble cast. And she did produce, she did try to control the storylines.”

Vanderpump exited the show last year after #puppygate.