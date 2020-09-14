Former Nissan executive Kelly pleads not guilty to helping Ghosn hide income By

© . Greg Kelly, former representative director of Nissan Motor Co., arrives for the first trial hearing at the Tokyo District Court in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Former Nissan (OTC:) executive Greg Kelly on Tuesday pleaded not guilty to charges he helped ex-boss Carlos Ghosn under report income as his trial began in Tokyo.
“I deny the allegations. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy,” Kelly told the court, according to a court pool report.
A representative from Nissan, which is also standing trial, said the automaker did not contest the charges.
