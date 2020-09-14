Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday: party sources By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© . Former Italian Prime Minister and leader of the Forza Italia party Silvio Berlusconi attends a rally ahead of a regional election in Emilia-Romagna, in Ravenna

MILAN () – Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave the Milan hospital where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus two weeks ago, officials in his Forza Italia party said on Monday.

“The president will be discharged today at around midday,” the officials said in a message sent to journalists.

The 83 year-old was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Sept. 4, suffering from mild pneumonia symptoms in both lungs after contracting COVID while on holiday in Sardinia.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR