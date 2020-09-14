Flames officially name Geoff Ward head coach

Ward was appointed Calgary’s interim head coach in November when Bill Peters resigned after admitting he used racial slurs toward a former player. He led Calgary to a 25-15-3 record and a trip to the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton.

The Flames eliminated the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 in the qualifying round but lost to the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of their second-round series.

Ward first entered the NHL in 2007 as an assistant coach for the Boston Bruins, winning the Stanley Cup with the team in 2011. He then moved on to be an assistant for the New Jersey Devils from 2015-18 before joining the Flames in May 2018.