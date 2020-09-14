FIFA 21 five-star skills: Neymar, Mbappe and every player with highest rating

Lisa Witt
Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar lead the list of players that have been given five-star skills in the latest edition of EA Sports’ FIFA series.

The trio are once again among the top players in FIFA 21, with the two PSG stars and the Juventus, or Piemonte Calcio in-game, forward being recognised among the game’s best skillers as well.

Every year, the list of players recognised with five-star skills are among the most desired in the game as they possess an arsenal of skill moves that make them among the most dangerous, and fun to use, players in the game.

The list usually includes players near the top of the game, like Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neymar, as well as highly-regarded dribblers like Alan Saint-Maximin, Stephen El Sharaawy, Vinicius Junior and Yannick Bolasie.

Some major names near the ends of their respective careers are also included, with Franck Ribery, Nani and Zlatan Ibrahimovic all still regarded as some of the top dribblers in FIFA 21.

Here are all the players who have been graded as having five-star skill ability in the most recent edition of the game, and as such are capable of pulling off the most brilliant moves – if their user is capable of doing so.

PlayerClubRating
Cristiano RonaldoPiemonte Calcio92
Neymar JrPSG91
Kylian MbappePSG90
Angel Di MariaPSG87
Jadon SanchoBorussia Dortmund87
Roberto FirminoLiverpool87
Paul PogbaManchester United86
ThiagoBayern Munich85
Riyad MahrezManchester City85
Memphis DepayLyon85
Hakim ZiyechChelsea85
Marcus RashfordManchester United85
Douglas CostaPiemonte Calcio84
Zlatan IbrahimovicAC Milan83
MarceloReal Madrid83
Wilfried ZahaCrystal Palace83
Martin OdegaardReal Madrid83
Philippe CoutinhoBayern Munich83
Ousmane DemebeleBarcelona83
Quincy PromesAjax82
MarlosShakhtar Donetsk81
Eduardo SalvioBoca Juniors81
Joao FelixAtletico Madrid81
Xherdan ShaqiriLiverpool81
Juan CuadradoPiemonte Calcio81
Franck RiberyFiorentina81
NaniOrlando City80
Vinicius Jr.Real Madrid80
David NeresAjax80
Federico BernardeschiPiemonte Calcio80
Allan Saint-MaximinNewcastle80
Gelson MartinsMonaco80
Stephen El SharaawyShanghai Shanhua79
Ignacio PiattiSan Lorenzo78
Ricardo CenturionVelez Sarsfield77
Amine HaritSchalke77
HernaniLevante76
Yannick BolasieEverton75
Marcelino MorenoLanus75
EvanderMidtjylland74
Matias FernandesColo-Colo73
Luciano AcostaAtlas73
Jorge CarrascalNunez73
Chanathip SongkrasinHokkaido Consadole Sapporo73
Alexandru MaximGaziantep72
Farid BoulayaFC Metz72
Aidan McGeadySunderland71
Silas WamangitukaStuttgart70
Juan Diego RojasDelfin SC69
Gary Mackay-StevenNYCFC69
IlsinhoPhiladelphia Union68
Rayan CherkiLyon67

What are the 5-star skill moves in FIFA 21?

There are plenty of tricks unique to 5-star skillers in FIFA 20, including the sombrero flick, the triple elastico, the advanced rainbow and the tornado spin left and right.

These are the most spectacular dribbling moves in the game and are capable of bamboozling any opponent, so are worthwhile honing if you favour a side that has a high technical level.

This year’s game has seen the addition of three new skill moves: the Feint Forward and Turn, the Drag to Heel and the Ball Roll Fake Turn.

Here’s the complete list of skill moves in this year’s game:

MovePSXbox
ElasticoR to right then rotate through bottom to leftR to right then rotate through bottom to left
Reverse ElasticoR to left then rotate through bottom to rightR to left then rotate through bottom to right
Advanced RainbowRS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)RS ⬇ (flick), ⬆ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Hocus PocusRS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to rightRS to bottom, rotate through bottom to left, then rotate from left through bottom to right
Triple ElasticoRS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to leftRS to bottom, rotate through bottom to right, then rotate from right through bottom to left
Ball Roll & Flick RightRS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)RS ⬅ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Ball Roll & Flick LeftRS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)RS ➡ (hold), ⬆ (flick)
Flick TurnR1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬇ (flick)
Ball Roll & Fake RightRS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)RS ➡ (hold), ⬅ (flick)
Ball Roll & Fake LeftRS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)RS ⬅ (hold), ➡ (flick)
Sombrero FlickRS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flickRS ⬆, ⬆, ⬇ (flick)
Turn & Spin RightRS ⬆, ➡ (flick)RS ⬆, ➡ (flick)
Turn & Spin LeftRS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)RS ⬆, ⬅ (flick)
Rabona FakeL2 + ▢ / ◯, X + LS ⬇LT + X / B, A + LS ⬇
Elastico Chop LeftR1 (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)RB (hold) + RS ➡, ⬇, ⬅ (flick)
Elastico Chop RightR1 (hold) + RS ⬅, ⬇, ➡ (flick)RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Spin Flick LeftR1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Spin Flick RightR1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)RB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
Flick OverRS ⬆ (hold)RS ⬆ (hold)
Tornado Spin LeftL1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ⬅ (flick)
Tornado Spin RightL1 (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)LB (hold) + RS ⬆ (flick), ➡ (flick)
Laces Flick UpL2 + R1 (hold)LT + RB (hold)
Sombrero Flick BackwardsL (hold)L (hold)
Sombrero Flick RightL (hold)L (hold)
Sombrero Flick LeftL (hold)L (hold)
Around The WorldR spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)R spin around (clockwise or anti-clockwise)
Air ElasticoRS ➡, ⬅ (flick)RS ➡, ⬅ (flick)
Reverse Air ElasticoRS ⬅, ➡ (flick)RS ⬅, ➡ (flick)
Flick Up For VolleyL (hold)L (hold)
Chest FlickL to up Hold press L3 Tap R3 x3L to up Hold press L3 Tap R x3
T. Around the WorldRotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)Rotate RS clockwise then RS ⬆ (flick)
DragBack SombreroR1 (hold), LS Backward (flick), R3RB (hold), LS Backward (flick), RS (press)
Feint Forward and TurnRS ⬇+ RS ⬇RS ⬇+ RS ⬇
Drag to HeelL1 + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡LB + RS ⬇then RS ⬅, ➡
Ball Roll Fake Turnhold L2 + RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡hold LT+ RS ⬆ then RS ⬅, ➡

