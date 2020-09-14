FATF hints at Binance as example of an exchange avoiding regulation By Cointelegraph

FATF hints at Binance as example of an exchange avoiding regulation



A new report by the Financial Action Task Force, or FATF, details a series of red flags that can help identify illicit activity involving cryptocurrencies. Among them are a general set of guidelines involving exchanges in jurisdictions with weaker regulations, where Binance is seemingly singled out for often moving to avoid stronger regulatory oversight.

The report, published on Sept. 14, lists a variety of red flags for spotting money laundering or terrorism financing, grouped by categories. Most red flags cited are commonly seen in traditional finance as well: young or old people suddenly transacting for huge sums of value, or transfers split into many chunks just below the reporting threshold, for example.

