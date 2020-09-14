Fantasy Injury Updates: Marlon Mack, Le’Veon Bell, George Kittle, Blake Jarwin affect Week 2 waiver pickups

Nothing is worse than a season-ending injury in Week 1. Running back and tight end both seemed to have one of those to start the season, with Marlon Mack’s and Blake Jarwin’s seasons probably over before they really got started. Things look a little better for Le’Veon Bell and George Kittle, although updates on their statuses will be worth monitoring throughout the week as you prepare your waiver claims and put together your Week 2 fantasy rankings.

How long is Marlon Mack out?

Mack was carted off with a non-contact injury to his ankle during Sunday’s loss against the Jaguars. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the fear was that Mack tore his Achilles’. After Sunday’s game, Colts head coach Frank Reich confirmed Mack injured his Achilles’ and would need to undergo further testing.

A torn Achilles’ would end Mack’s season. Nyheim Hines scored on the ground and through the air for the Colts on Sunday, and rookie Jonathan Taylor looked strong on the ground and through the air, as well. It’s obvious Philip Rivers will dump passes off to his backs anytime he can, increasing both of their values. Hines and Taylor should both be owned in every fantasy league if Mack is indeed out for an extended stretch of time, so consider Hines one of this week’s top waiver options.

Le’Veon Bell injury update

Bell hurt his hamstring during the first half Sunday and tried to play through it before leaving the game in the third quarter and not returning. After the game, Jets coach Adam Gase said he was mad at himself for putting Bell back in the game. Gase and Bell had already had an alleged miscommunication during training camp about a hamstring injury.

Hamstrings are tricky, so Bell will likely be limited all week heading into a Week 2 matchup with the 49ers. That’s already a tough opponent even with healthy hamstrings, and Bell hadn’t done much of anything before getting hurt Sunday. Frank Gore would most likely receive the heaviest workload if Bell is out, with Josh Adams spelling him. Gore could be worth a pickup as insurance for Bell owners, but he won’t be any more than a flex play even with 15 carries in a revenge game against San Francisco.

George Kittle injury update

Kittle appeared to injure his knee Sunday, and the star tight end left the game for a short while before returning. Kittle didn’t record any stats in the second half after his short absence from the contest. After the game, Kittle told reporters he felt “fantastic.”

Kittle remains a top-tier TE as long as he’s active in Week 2, which early indications are he will be against the Jets. If Kittle were to miss time, Jordan Reed would take on the TE1 job for the 49ers and be an interesting play in deeper leagues against a shaky New York defense.

Is Blake Jarwin out for the season?

Jarwin needs an MRI to confirm this, but the Dallas Morning News has reported that Jarwin tore his ACL on Sunday night. Making a cut on a pass route in the red zone, Jarwin went down without contact and immediately reached toward his knee. He didn’t return to the game.

A torn ACL would end Jarwin’s season as the Cowboys’ top tight end. Dalton Schultz came in to replace Jarwin on Sunday, and while Schultz is a big target, he showed shaky hands and isn’t as fast as Jarwin. Anyone counting on Jarwin this year would be better served seeing if Dallas Goedert or Dawson Knox are still available on their waiver wire.