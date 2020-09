Grohl wrote this song a year after Kurt Cobain died by suicide. He did not like Cobain’s wife, Courtney Love, and admitted in 2009 that the line “How could it be, I’m the only one who sees your rehearsed insanity?” was about her. But Love and Grohl showed a public display of affection and appeared to have made up at Nirvana’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

—LeemonLover13