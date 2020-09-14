Family Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband Buys Commercial To Air During Carole’s ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Debut

The family of Carole Baskin’s husband, Don Lewis, is not letting up in their quest to get justice for the missing millionaire.

Don Lewis’ family has purchased a commercial that is set to air during Carole Baskin’s first “Dancing With the Stars” appearance tonight, TMZ reports. Don’s family and attorney John Phillips bought the air time to encourage the public to send tips regarding Don’s mysterious disappearance, which was covered during Netflix’s “Tiger King.”

The commercial features Don’s three daughters Gale, Lynda and Dona, along with his former assistant, Anne McQueen, and the family attorney–who all allege Carole has something to do with Don’s disappearance.

Social media was shook when it was announced that Carole would be putting on her dancing shoes to compete on the popular show against familiar stars including Nelly, Jeannie Mai and Skai Jackson.

Don’s family also felt a way about Carole securing that bag. According to TMZ, Don’s family feels Carole’s participation in the dance competition undermines the ongoing investigation into Don’s whereabouts and is a “grossly insensitive” decision by the show’s producers.

Even with Don’s family making noise and the majority of people who watched “Tiger King” seemingly agreeing with them, Carole has maintained her innocence in Don’s disappearance.

Well keep you posted on any updates.

