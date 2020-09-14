Emmys 2020 Winners: ‘Queer Eye’ Wins for Structured Reality Program

RELATED STORIES

The 2020 Emmys are officially underway, with Netflix’s Queer Eye winning the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program on the first of five nights for this year’s Creative Arts Emmys.

The other nominees for Structured Reality Program were HGTV’s A Very Brady Renovation, PBS’ Antiques Roadshow, Netflix’s Love Is Blind and ABC’s Shark Tank. Plus, A&E’s Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath took home the Emmy for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special, and HBO’s The Apollo won for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards this year are being presented, virtually, over five nights (this Monday through Thursday, and then on Saturday). Emmy-nominated actress, comedian, author, host and podcaster Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) is hosting all five nights of the Creative Arts ceremonies, including the Monday-through-Thursday streams (on Emmys.com) and Saturday’s two-hour FXX broadcast.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards’ main ceremony then will be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 pm ET/6 pm MT/5 pm PT on ABC, and hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. The presenters that night will includes Anthony Anderson (black-ish), America Ferrera (Superstore), Issa Rae (Insecure), Gabrielle Union (L.A.’s Finest), J.J. Watt (Ultimate Tag), Lena Waithe (creator of The Chi) and Oprah Winfrey, while Grammy-winning artist H.E.R. will make her Emmy debut for a special “In Memoriam” performance.

Ahead of the Big Show on Sunday, you can review who TVLine readers, across a series of polls, think will win in 15 major categories.