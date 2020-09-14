Embattled Belarus Strongman Travels to Russia to Seek Help From Putin

Mr. Putin, said Andrei Kortunov, the director general of the Russian International Affairs Council, “has never trusted or liked Lukashenko” and would be happy to see him eased out slowly, but not under pressure from the street. Allowing protesters to prevail, Mr. Kortunov said, would “be a serious existential challenge for Russia: ‘How can we justify our own system if our next door neighbor can do better?’”

But propping up Mr. Lukashenko indefinitely, he said, “also has big risks for Russia,” as that would alienate its neighbor’s generally pro-Russia population. Mr. Lukashenko, he said, “is finished as a legitimate leader who enjoys the support if not of a majority but of a large part of the population.” All the same, he added: “It is still too early to write him off.”

Mr. Lukashenko’s main rival in the August election, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who was forced to flee Belarus after she contested the result, warned in a statement on Monday that any agreement reached in Sochi “will have no legal force” because Mr. Lukashenko was no longer the country’s legitimate leader.

Addressing President Putin, she added: “I am very sorry that you decided to have a dialogue with the usurper, and not with the Belarusian people.”

Eager to show that he still has a grip on his country ahead of his talks in Russia, Mr. Lukashenko on Sunday deployed his sprawling and so far loyal security apparatus to try to prevent another day of huge protests. Tens of thousands of people still took to the street to clamor for his resignation.

The Interior Ministry said on Monday that 774 people had been detained during Sunday’s nationwide rallies, more than 500 of them in Minsk. It was the most arrests on a single day since early in the protests when riot police officers tried, without success, to keep people off the street with a frenzy of violence and mass arrests.