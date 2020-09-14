Eddie McGuire reacts to John Worsfold’s backhander towards Essendon

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire says Essendon coach John Worsfold handed the Bombers a “backhander” following his controversial press conference on the weekend.

Speaking after his side’s 79-29 loss to Port Adelaide on Saturday, Worsfold hit out at “Essendon people” for expecting better results in what’s been a disappointing 2020 for the club, which won’t feature in this year’s finals series.

“I understand that Essendon people think that Essendon should be better,” Worsfold told reporters.

“But they have also got to understand that the competition challenges clubs now to work to the same rules, so the same rules at the draft and the salary cap.

“And no one team has any more right to be successful quicker than any other team just because they’re a big name club.”

In what will be his last season in charge, Worsfold’s future in the AFL remains unclear at this stage as he continues to complete his handover for assistant coach Ben Rutten, who’s set to take over the club’s head coaching duties next year.

Reacting to the comments from the 2006 premiership coach, McGuire said it sounded as though Worsfold had left his club with a “bomb” on the way out.

“I reckon he has just left the greatest bomb of all-time with one game to go. He has just smashed them on the way out the door,” McGuire Triple M’s Hot Breakfast

“That is as big a backhander I’ve heard going out the door. Wow, that is unbelievable.”

Cornes slams Stringer over physique

On Sunday Worsfold came under the firing line from Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd who said the club should have ended his reign 12 months ago.

That assessment came after Worsfold took aim at Lloyd for being a “commentator not a journalist.” Asked by Nine’s The Sunday Footy Show host Tony Jones for a reply, Lloyd was short and sharp.

“Thank you for taking over at a time when the club was an absolute mess in regards to the supplement saga,” Lloyd said.

“But I think they should have ended John’s term 12-months ago.”