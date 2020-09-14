Dustin Johnson voted 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year

Fresh off his FedEx Cup victory, Dustin Johnson has been voted 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers for the second time.

Johnson, 36, won three tournaments during the pandemic-altered season, and he claimed the FedEx Cup for the first time. He ended the season the world No. 1 and was voted by Tour members to earn the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Johnson first won Player of the Year in 2016.

In a prepared statement, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said:

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Dustin Johnson on being voted the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers, the ultimate compliment a player can receive. Dustin made it known throughout the season that the FedEx Cup was a priority and his performances in the FedEx Cup Playoffs were nothing short of spectacular with two wins and a playoff runner-up at the BMW Championship. His demeanor and athleticism on the course make it look very easy, but behind the scenes, he’s worked incredibly hard coming back from injury and his 2019-20 season speaks for itself in further bolstering his World Golf Hall of Fame resume.”

Johnson underwent knee surgery in September 2019 and didn’t return to action until December.

In other news, Scottie Scheffler was voted 2020 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year. He made headlines on Sunday when he pulled out of the U.S. Open after he tested positive for the coronavirus at home ahead of a planned trip to New York for the tournament. As noted by ESPN, Scheffler is asymptomatic and isolating in Dallas.