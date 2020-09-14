Dubai Future Accelerators Opens Registration for Fall 2020 Program, Invites Applications from International Startups to Address Challenges in a Post COVID-19 World

Article content

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Dubai Future Accelerators (DFA), an initiative of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), has opened registration for The Fall 2020 Program. Now in its eighth edition, the Program aims to attract startups from around the world to participate in an acceleration program that will take place both virtually and physically in Dubai, UAE.

The announcement of the upcoming edition follows the success of earlier cohorts that saw 14 government entities and 299 startups working in synergy to find solutions to more than 115 challenges. Furthermore, more than 125 of the participating startups went on to sign agreements with their partner entities to test their solutions through pilot projects or to implement them within their organizations.

DFA’s program provides startups with the opportunity to co-create innovative solutions to future challenges in collaboration with Dubai government. The Program will have startups work on utilizing technologies to tackle challenges facing the future of Dubai in key sectors, including transport, energy, health, and digital technologies.