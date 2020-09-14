Driver dies after getting pinned between vehicle and pole

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The driver of a Special Services Transportation Agency vehicle died Monday after becoming pinned between the vehicle and a telephone pole, Burlington police said.

Police said they were called to the report of a crash on Monday and helped the fire department stabilize the vehicle to remove the man, who was pinned. He was then taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he died of his injuries, police said.

Police have not released the name of the victim. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department.