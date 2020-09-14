Dolphins respond to Cam Newton’s call-out after Pats’ Week 1 win

Things got heated between Cam Newton and the Miami Dolphins after the New England Patriots’ 21-11 Week 1 victory at Gillette Stadium.

Newton, who was stellar in his Patriots debut, needed to be restrained by his teammates after he had words with a few Dolphins players. The former MVP quarterback revealed after the game that his anger stemmed from Miami players allegedly reaching for his chains.

The 31-year-old referenced the incident in his Instagram post late Sunday night, and it didn’t sit well with a few Miami players whom Newton called out.

Shaq Lawson, who spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills, commented “We don’t won’t that weak a– chain.”

Similarly, rookie defensive tackle Raekwon Davis commented “Man ain’t nobody want your fake a– chains s–t was weak anyway.”