Doja Cat Refuses To Speak Ill Of Nas: I Love Him

Doja Cat is still refusing to return fire at rapper Nas after he appeared to throw jabs at her in his recent single, “Ultra Black.”

“We going Ultra Black /Unapologetically Black /The opposite of Doja Cat,” he rapped.

Fat Joe asked her about the single during a sitdown with the rapper — and Doja had nothing but nice things to say.

“I don’t know, I’m just glad he’s still putting out music, ’cause I love him,” she said. “I grew up on Nas, so to hear that, I’m like, ‘Damn,’ but also, ‘Damn!’ I f*cking love Nas, thank f*cking God he noticed me. I love Nas. So, I don’t give a sh*t. He can say whatever he wants. I really don’t care. If I love you, I love you. I made jokes about it, but other than that, you will never see me beef with Nas. He might want to beef with me, but you’re not gonna see me beef with Nas. You won’t see me respond.”