Disha Patani reveals the beauty product she is obsessed with



Disha Patani is known not just for her acting and moves, but also her stunning looks. The actress is one of the fittest actresses in the industry today and looking captivating on the big screen. Disha has always been a little quiet when it comes to her public appearances, however, her looks have always been the talk of the town from even before she stepped into showbiz. Disha does not just enjoy looking stylish, she is also aware of the various make-up products and likes using them on herself.

When Disha was questioned about the one beauty product she swears by, the actress told an entertainment portal, “I love blushes, I love cream blush.” She was further asked to name 3 make-up essentials, to which she said, “Lipstick, blush and tints that you can use on your cheeks as well as your lips.” Well, with or without make-up, Disha always looks stunning.