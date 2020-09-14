Diane Francis: The case for electoral reform — in Canada and the U.S.

Article content continued

Canada has 338 electoral districts and a population of 37.59 million. But those seats are not allocated in a just manner: Quebec has 78 parliamentary seats, or 23 per cent of the total, but only 22.4 per cent of the population; Nova Scotia has 11 seats, or 3.25 per cent of the seats in the House, but 2.5 per cent of the population; New Brunswick has 10 seats, or 2.9 per cent, but only two per cent of the population; Newfoundland and Labrador has seven seats, representing two per cent of the total, but only 1.3 per cent of the population; and Prince Edward Island has four seats, or one per cent of the total, with a mere 4/10ths of one per cent of the population.

Atlantic Canada is, by any standard, over-represented in the Commons. With 2.4 million people, or 6.45 per cent of the population, the region should have only 22 seats, not 32. And Quebec should have four fewer seats based on its population share.

That’s 14 fewer seats for the east and 14 more for the three richest, more conservative-leaning provinces, which have been short-changed: Alberta has 34 seats, or 10 per cent of the total, with 11.6 per cent of the population; Ontario has 121 seats, or 35.79 per cent of the Commons, with 38.7 per cent of the population; and British Columbia has 42 seats, or 12.4 per cent, but represents 13.48 per cent of Canada’s population.

If we were to have a truly equitable system, based on Canada’s current population, each of the 338 ridings should have 111,000 or so residents and boundaries should be drawn irrespective of provincial borders. For instance, Prince Edward Island should have one seat, not four, for its 156,000 residents and share another riding with Nova Scotia. And the three richest provinces should have 14 more seats.