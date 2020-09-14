Derrick Henry From The Tennessee Titans Honored Victims Of Racial Injustice By Rocking Their Names On His Suit (Photos Inside)

For the past few months, many major sports leagues have been using their platforms to speak out against the racial injustice that takes place within the world. Now that the NFL season is in full swing, players have been using their platforms to let their voices be heard as they stand up against racial injustice.

On Sunday, Derrick Henry, he was spotted walking to the team’s plane, and it was definitely a fashion moment with a powerful message as he was seen rocking a black suit with the names of the victims of racial injustice.

According to Bleacher Report, the team was preparing for Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

As we previously reported, following the death of George Floyd, and the protests that took place around the world, the NFL commissioner Roger Goodell admitted that the league was wrong for not listening to their players sooner. He encouraged players to use their platforms and voices to peacefully protest.

He said in a sit-down video that was posted to the NFL’s social platforms, “We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all players to speak out and peacefully protest. We, the National Football League, believe that black lives matter.”

Many people also brought into account that, Colin Kaepernick was using his platform to peacefully protest when he was blackballed for kneeling during the National Anthem.

Before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, the Minnesota Vikings honored George Floyd before kickoff. George’s family was also in attendance for the game as well.

