Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif send birthday wishes to Kabir Khan

Kabir Khan is one of the most established names in Bollywood. The filmmaker’s work has been immensely popular with the audience and has also managed to please the critics. Today, as the director celebrated his 49th birthday, social media was flooded with messages from his fans and admirers showering their love on the maverick filmmaker.

While there were plenty of posts making rounds online, the ones that caught our attention were by Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Deepika shared a picture of Kabir along with wishing him good health, peace of mind and success.

Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, wrote, “Happiest birthday @kabirkhankk what a journey it’s been since a decade – of the most incredible and fun conversations always – wish u all the love and adventure and joy.

Super adorable isn’t it?

We send out our wishes to the ace filmmaker as well.