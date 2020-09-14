Deals: Latest Sales Discount 2020 MacBook Pro and MacBook Air by Up to $199

Amazon has a handful of notable MacBook Pro and MacBook Air deals today, all centering upon the latest 2020 updates of each Apple notebook.

Note: is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the MacBook Air, you can get the 256GB model for $899.99, down from $999.00. Likewise, the 512GB model is on sale for $1,199.99, down from $1,299.00. These $99 discounts are among the best deals that we’ve ever tracked for the 2020 MacBook Air, which in recent weeks has only been seeing markdowns of around $50.

The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale in Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, while the 512GB model is only available in Space Gray and Gold at its sale price. Both notebooks are in stock now and ready to ship, with free delivery options estimated to arrive around Sunday, September 20 for most users in the United States.

Next, the 13-inch MacBook Pro from 2020 is also seeing a discount on Amazon. You can get the model with a 2.0GHz 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for $1,599.99, down from $1,799.00. This sale is only visible after a $99.01 discount is applied at the checkout screen, making it the best price that we’ve tracked on this model of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro.

You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you’re shopping for a new Apple notebook.