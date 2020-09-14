Cynthia Nixon Calls J.K. Rowling Tweets “Painful” for Transgender Son

Daniel Radcliffe Reacts to J.K. Rowling’s Controversy

Then in July, Rowling received backlash once again for a new series of tweets. Earlier that month, Twitter user @manaxium shared a post that claimed “hormone prescriptions are the new antidepressants.”

“Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort – not the first option,” @manaxium’s post had continued. “Pure laziness for those who would rather medicate than put in the time and effort to heal people’s minds.”

@TrinerScot then called out Rowling and claimed she had liked the post. “Who had money on JK Rowling pivoting to supporting those who call people who take mental health medication ‘lazy’?” @TrinerScot tweeted. “I take daily medication to function, this sentiment is beyond offensive, it is actively harmful to millions.”

Rowling issued a response over a series of 11 tweets, noting she was “not going to ignore this.”

“When you lie about what I believe about mental health medication and when you misrepresent the views of a trans woman for whom I feel nothing but admiration and solidarity, you cross a line,” she wrote near the beginning of the thread. “I’ve written and spoken about my own mental health challenges, which include OCD, depression and anxiety. I did so recently in my essay ‘TERF Wars.’ I’ve taken antidepressants in the past and they helped me.”

A few of her tweets also read, “Many health professionals are concerned that young people struggling with their mental health are being shunted towards hormones and surgery when this may not be in their best interests. Many, myself included, believe we are watching a new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people, who are being set on a lifelong path of medicalization that may result in the loss of their fertility and/or full sexual function.”

Nixon wasn’t the first to speak out about Rowling. Several other celebrities, including Eddie Redmayne and Jonathan Van Ness, have, as well.

