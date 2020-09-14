Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin out for season with torn ACL

The Dallas Cowboys lost both Blake Jarwin and Leighton Vander Esch during their Week 1 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and now we know the extent of both injuries.
While Vander Esch reportedly will miss about six to eight weeks with a broken collarbone, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jarwin tore his ACL and will be out for the remainder of the 2020 season. The 26-year-old suffered the injury on a non-contact play.
Jarwin, who is seen has Jason Witten’s successor in Dallas, is in his fourth season with the Cowboys. He had just one reception for 12 yards before exiting Sunday’s game.
The Cowboys already were thin at tight end this year, and with Jarwin out for the remainder of the 2020 campaign, the team will have to rely on a combination of Blake Bell, Sean McKeon and Dalton Schultz.
While the rookie McKeon was inactive against the Rams, Schultz wasn’t impressive for the Cowboys in Jarwin’s absence. The third-year tight end drew an offensive pass interference call on a Cowboys’ touchdown drive and also dropped two crucial passes. Bell, on the other hand, played just eight snaps.
