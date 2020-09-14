Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin out for the year with torn ACL

As expected, Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin has been diagnosed with an ACL tear (Twitter link via NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport). On the plus side, the MRI showed a “clean tear” for the 26-year-old with no other major issues in his right knee.

The Cowboys re-upped Jarwin on a three-year, $24.25M extension back in March so he won’t have to worry about marketing himself to teams after a lost season. In 2019, Jarwin reeled in 31 catches for 365 yards (both career highs) and three touchdowns. Between ’18 and ’19, Jarwin totaled 58 receptions for 678 receiving yards and six scores.

With Jason Witten out of the picture, the Cowboys are left thin at the position. Blake Bell, a blocking tight end who signed a cheap deal back in March, and 2018 fourth-rounder Dalton Schultz are the next two guys up. Neither has topped 186 yards in their respective pro careers.

It stands to reason that the Cowboys will explore some of the available out-of-house options that remain on the market. Delanie Walker, a 36-year-old vet with ample experience, headlines the current crop of free agent TEs. Other available notables include Charles Clay and Clive Walford.