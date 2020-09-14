Cowboys Gavin Cooper announces retirement

North Queensland Cowboys legend Gavin Cooper has announced his retirement from the NRL.

Cooper, 35, will hang up the boots at the end of the season after having played 321 first grade games with 245 of them at North Queensland.

The second-rower was part of the Cowboys’ maiden premiership in 2015 and was a member of the Queensland Maroons, playing a total of six games at Origin level from 2016-2018.

In 2017 Cooper captained the Cowboys to a grand final appearance without the likes of club legends Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott who were both injured at the time.

Cooper said he always felt a strong connection with the club and hoped to finish off his final two games on a high.

Gavin Cooper (Getty)

“I’ve enjoyed a lot of success here at the Cowboys and I had the chance to leave a couple of times, but I always felt a strong connection to the club and community and North Queensland was where I wanted to raise my young family,” Cooper said.

“The 2015 grand final is the memory which sticks out for obvious reasons, but there were a number of other periods during my time at the club I look back on really fondly.

“The run through to the 2017 grand final and to see some of the young kids we had in our squad that year grow up really quickly was very special.

“My 300th game down in Gosford when Jake Clifford stepped up and kicked a field goal for us to win against the Roosters and all the golden point games against the Broncos are other memories which stick out.”

“I’ve got two more opportunities to wear Cowboys colours and I’m going to give it my all like I always have with that jersey on and hopefully finish on a high.”

NRL Highlights: Storm v Cowboys – Round 18