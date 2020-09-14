Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire sprays referee Grant Atkins, sin bin, suspension

Cowboys enforcer Josh McGuire faces a week on the sideline to add to his 10 minutes in the sin bin following a vulgar spray directed at referee Grant Atkins yesterday, which was described by Nine commentator Brad Fittler as “pathetic”.

McGuire was in possession of the ball when he was penalised and given his marching orders after giving the official a piece of his mind as he rose to play the ball.

While it was initially unclear what was said, audio from the referee’s microphone has surfaced, revealing the short, sharp line of abuse McGuire directed at Atkins.

Josh McGuire is sent to the sin-bin by referee Grant Atkins (Nine)

“F— me, c—,” McGuire yelled in frustration, clearly upset that he hadn’t been awarded a penalty for his treatment in the tackle.

“You can go to the bin for that,” Atkins responded.

“I’m not copping that dissent, I’m not going to repeat what you said but you can go.”

Atkins was also at the centre of a line in the sand moment for the NRL earlier in the season, when Manly star Addin Fonua-Blake was sent off after the full-time siren for calling him a “f—ing retard” when the referee chose not to award the Sea Eagles a penalty on the last play of the game in a two-point loss to the Knights.

That emotional tirade from Fonua-Blake caused widespread offence, with the NRL coming down hard by suspending him for two weeks and fining him $20,000, the full amount of which was donated to Wheelchair Rugby League Australia.

McGuire’s spray has not been met with the same kind of community outrage as Fonua-Blake’s but the 30-year-old has still been hit with a Grade 1 contrary conduct charge, guaranteeing him a one-week suspension even if he enters an early guilty plea due to his poor disciplinary record.

The Cowboys sit 14th on the ladder after yesterday’s 36-20 loss to the Storm with McGuire set to miss this Friday night’s game against the Panthers.

