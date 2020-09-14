Coronavirus Australia live updates September 15: Victoria ‘likely to ease restrictions further’ as cases keep dropping; NSW’s Newmarch House records another infection; Queensland CHO living with security amid scrutiny

Newmarch House, the site of one of Australia’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, has recorded a new COVID-19 case more than two months after its spate of infections was declared over.
NSW Health confirmed to that a resident had tested positive after showing symptoms related to breathing.
However, NSW Health said the patient’s result was a “weak positive”, which “reflects past infection”.
“It is not uncommon for patients who have recovered from past infection to have a positive result,” NSW Health said in a statement.
“These patients are not infectious, and do not represent a risk to the community.
“A cause for this resident’s symptom, unrelated to COVID-19, has been identified and is being managed.”
Over a two month period this year, coronavirus turmoil was seen at Newmarch House, with 19 people killed, and 37 residents and 34 staff infected.
The outbreak was one of the deadliest periods of the COVID-19 pandemic seen in Australia.