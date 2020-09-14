Coronavirus Australia live updates September 15: Victoria ‘likely to ease restrictions further’ as cases keep dropping; NSW’s Newmarch House records another infection; Queensland CHO living with security amid scrutiny

Newmarch House, the site of one of Australia’s deadliest coronavirus outbreaks, has recorded a new COVID-19 case more than two months after its spate of infections was declared over.

NSW Health confirmed to that a resident had tested positive after showing symptoms related to breathing.

However, NSW Health said the patient’s result was a “weak positive”, which “reflects past infection”.

“It is not uncommon for patients who have recovered from past infection to have a positive result,” NSW Health said in a statement.

“These patients are not infectious, and do not represent a risk to the community.

“A cause for this resident’s symptom, unrelated to COVID-19, has been identified and is being managed.”

Over a two month period this year, coronavirus turmoil was seen at Newmarch House, with 19 people killed, and 37 residents and 34 staff infected.