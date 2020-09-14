Colin Kaepernick Slams The NFL’s Social Justice Campaign!!

Bradley Lamb
Colin Kaepernick has slammed the NFL’s social justice campaign launched years after he was blackballed from the league for taking a stance against social injustice in peaceful protest.

“While the NFL runs propaganda about how they care about Black Life, they are still actively blackballing Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) for fighting for the Black community. Eric set 2 franchise records last year, and is one of the best defensive players in the league,” Kaepernick wrote.

