Claire Holt ‘So Grateful’ for the Birth of ‘Healthy’ Second Child

The actress known for her portrayal of Rebekah Mikaelson in ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and her husband Andrew Joblon welcome their baby girl 17 months after being parents to a son.

Actress Claire Holt is a mum of two, after welcoming daughter Elle into the world.

“The Vampire Diaries” star, who is already mother to 17-month-old son James with husband Andrew Joblon, announced the arrival of her baby girl with a post on her Instagram page on Sunday, September 13.

“She’s here. Our sweet girl, Elle. After 27.5 hours of labor, she flew into the world and expanded our hearts,” Claire wrote alongside a gorgeous picture of herself giving Elle a gentle kiss on the nose. “We are so grateful for our healthy baby and cannot wait for her to meet her big brother.”

Rumer Willis, Amanda Kloots and Scooter Braun were among the stars offering their congratulations to Claire on the post.

Australian actress Claire, 32, previously opened up about her battle with postpartum anxiety following the birth of James, admitting she found breastfeeding “incredibly difficult” due to his cow’s milk protein allergy.

“Motherhood is the single best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s also the most challenging,” she added.