Chrissy Teigen Finds Chris Evans’ Alleged Nude Pic Blunder Relatable

WENN

The pregnant cookbook author shares on Twitter that she can actually relate to the Captain America depicter, who allegedly leaked his own NSFW photos to Instagram Stories.

–

Chrissy Teigen has weighed in on Chris Evans‘ headline-making blunder. The cookbook author took to her Twitter account to share that she could actually relate to the Captain America depicter, who allegedly leaked his own NSFW photos to Instagram Stories.

“My WhatsApp automatically saves every photo to my roll so any boobs in my phone are my girlfriends showing me their boobs or boobs they hate or boobs they love or yeah def also my boobs,” she reacted to the matter on Saturday, September 12. “I’d say 80 percent of my roll is whatsapp nonsense between friends.”

She went on to write, “I know you can change the settings but I like it. Tons of pics of the kids between families, easy when it saves. It just means that every once in a while there is a crazy random meme I don’t recall in my roll!”

When one of her followers suggested the pregnant wife of John Legend to “turn off that feature,” Chrissy shared that she would keep things like that despite the risk. “No I like it. I get loads of photos of the kids and makes it easier.”

Chris Evans sent fans into frenzy after took to his Instagram Stories this weekend to share a screen recording from an iPhone and, when the video ended, it showed the phone’s camera roll. The pictures included several of Chris, along with a dark photo of a penis. Chris has yet to address the error but it was widely believed that it was Chris’ manhood.

His Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo took to Twitter to seemingly react to the post, writing, “@ChrisEvans Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself,” he wrote, quipping, “See… silver lining.” Meanwhile, Chris’ brother, fellow actor Scott Evans, also appears to have poked fun at the scandal, tweeting, “Was off social media for the day yesterday. So. What’d I miss (sic).”