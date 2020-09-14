Chrissy Teigen Defends Kim Kardashian From Maternity Shapewear Critics

In fact, Teigen said it’s “even kind of condescending to think you have to defend us on this.”

“Obviously, the message is that, you know, pregnant women shouldn’t have to feel like they have to make themselves smaller. They should feel beautiful. And yes, absolutely I 1,000 percent agree with that,” she said. “But what you’re forgetting is that none of think that this is making us smaller. Nobody thinks that. Yeah, just trust me when I say that. We do it so we feel high and tight. Honestly, it feels easier to get up. It feels easier to move around when you’re not flopping around all over the place. It just makes you feel better.”

As far as how Teigen wears it, she said she doesn’t “even wear it underneath dresses or things,” but acknowledges others do.

“It gets rid of, like, you know, any kind of, like, bulkiness you feel,” she claimed. “But for the most part, it’s just the most comfortable thing to wear. It gets rid of, like, any, you know, those rolls that show up underneath and around regular underwear—that build up just because your body is kind of, like, eating away at it. So, it isn’t about slimming it down. It’s just about making sure that you’re comfortable and that things are kind of seamless against your body.”

Near the end, Teigen summed up her “personal think piece” on the topic and reiterated once again that she’s “1,000 percent not trying to make” herself “smaller” and that she does it “for comfort.” She also made it clear “this is not an ad” and that she’s “not being paid.”

“I just really like this shapewear,” she continued.