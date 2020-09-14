China’s national blockchain project to support DAML smart contract language By Cointelegraph

China’s national blockchain project to support DAML smart contract language
The Blockchain Services Network (BSN), the largest blockchain infrastructure initiative in China, now has a unified smart contract programming language.
Red Date Technology, a major tech company involved in the BSN’s development, will add support for DAML — a smart contract language developed by American blockchain startup Digital Asset.
