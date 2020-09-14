China’s national blockchain project to support DAML smart contract language By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

The Blockchain Services Network (BSN), the largest blockchain infrastructure initiative in China, now has a unified smart contract programming language.

Red Date Technology, a major tech company involved in the BSN’s development, will add support for DAML — a smart contract language developed by American blockchain startup Digital Asset.

